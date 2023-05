(WJW) – Actor Robert De Niro has welcomed his seventh child.

The 79-year-old confirmed the news to ET Canada.

The identity of the child’s mother has not been revealed.

De Niro and his ex-wife Grace Hightower share two children together.

The couple filed for divorce in 2018 after being together for more than 20 years.

De Niro’s oldest child is 51. Prior to the birth of his 7th child, his youngest was 11 years old.