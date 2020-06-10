Robbery suspect shot by officer in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– State agents are investigating a police-involved shooting in Cleveland Heights.

An armed robbery was reported at the Subway at Mayfield and Warrensville Center roads Wednesday morning. According to the city of Cleveland Heights, the suspect fled and was shot by a responding officer.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The city said a gun was recovered.

The officer was not injured.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

Editor’s note: The city of Cleveland Heights previously stated the Subway was located on Noble Road. The story was updated to reflect its correct location on Mayfield Road.

