1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE BLOG: Northeast Ohio protest aftermath: Wednesday, June 3 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Robbers hold UPS driver at gunpoint, steal packages in Akron

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are looking for suspects who robbed a UPS delivery driver.

According to police, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the driver called to report two men approached him after making a delivery on Eva Ave.

Click here for the latest headlines on Akron crime

The driver says one of the suspects ordered him out of the truck at gunpoint.

According to the report, the suspects got into the UPS truck and attempted to steal it.

They were only able to move it a short distance, then got out with packages and ran.

They got into a silver car that was waiting in the area.

Police do not have a clear suspect description.

If you can help, call police at (330)375-2490.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral