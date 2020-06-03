Robbers hold UPS driver at gunpoint, steal packages in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are looking for suspects who robbed a UPS delivery driver.

According to police, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the driver called to report two men approached him after making a delivery on Eva Ave.

The driver says one of the suspects ordered him out of the truck at gunpoint.

According to the report, the suspects got into the UPS truck and attempted to steal it.

They were only able to move it a short distance, then got out with packages and ran.

They got into a silver car that was waiting in the area.

Police do not have a clear suspect description.

If you can help, call police at (330)375-2490.