AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a reported bank robbery that happened around noon in Akron on Friday.

According to the Akron Police Department, the suspect walked into KeyBank in the 700 block of W. Market Street and handed the bank teller a note that said he had a bomb and demanded money.

Police say the robber then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and took off on foot.

Akron police and FBI agents searched the area and identified a person of interest who is now believed to be the prime suspect in the robbery.

According to investigators, the suspect is a white male and about 5’9″ to 5’11” tall. He was wearing a green hat, gray sweatshirt and a mask at the time.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.