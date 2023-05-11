(WJW) – Actor Rob Lowe has recently celebrated his 33 years of sobriety.

The 59-year-old actor announced the milestone on his Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of him outside in water with a sunset behind him.

In his caption, Lowe offered hope and encouragement to those struggling with addiction, saying that a life full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs, and fun is possible with recovery.

Lowe said his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, was the inspiration behind the start of his sobriety journey, along with his supportive family.

Lowe’s son, John Owen, has been sober for five years.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1413 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Rob Lowe, writer John Owen Lowe during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

During a guest appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Lowe presented his son with a five-year sobriety chip.

Lowe urges anyone who needs help to contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.