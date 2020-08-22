Roads closed in Willoughby as police investigate accident involving car and train

Car vs. train incident at at Erie Rd and Stevens Blvd (WJW Photo)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby officers are investigating an accident involving a car and a train.

Willoughby police confirmed the accident occurred Saturday at the railroad crossing at Stevens Boulevard and Erie Road.

The road has been closed in the area while officials work to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation. FOX 8 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: