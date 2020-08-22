WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby officers are investigating an accident involving a car and a train.
Willoughby police confirmed the accident occurred Saturday at the railroad crossing at Stevens Boulevard and Erie Road.
The road has been closed in the area while officials work to clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation. FOX 8 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Roads closed in Willoughby as police investigate accident involving car and train
- Crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who died trying to save girls in Detroit River
- Second round of stimulus remains uncertain as negotiations continue on Capitol Hill
- Westlake community members hold rally in support of United States Postal Service
- Authorities search for missing 13-year-old Lorain girl last seen Wednesday