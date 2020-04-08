Roads closed in Medina County due to downed power lines

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports two roads are closed due to downed powerlines.

This affects US-42, between Deerview Rd. and Columbia Rd. and SR-94, between Eastern Rd. and Law Rd.

There is no estimate on when the roads may reopen.

Medina has more than 12,000 power outages.

You can see the outage map here.

Detours are posted for each closure and motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow the detours. There is no time estimate as to when the roads will reopen at this time.