PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – Pepper Pike police are offering tips on how to deal with aggressive drivers after a man had his car tire shot out during an alleged road rage incident.

According to a police report, a man was driving along I-271 northbound when the driver of a white Dodge Ram fired several shots at his vehicle. One of those shots hit the man’s front passenger-side tire and flattened it.

Courtesy: Pepper Pike Police

According to a call to 911, the victim told police the suspect followed him closely from Ravenna after a traffic incident slowed traffic.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m. No one was injured.

It doesn’t appear police caught up with the suspect, but they are offering advice on how drivers should handle road rage situations.

Their tips include:

Don’t engage with the other driver.

Don’t return hand gestures or remarks made at you.

Avoid eye contact.

Keep your seatbelt buckled in case the other driver unexpectedly slams on their brakes in front of you.

If someone is following you as a result of a road rage situation, try and find the nearest police station and call 9-1-1.

Consider investing in a low-cost dash camera that records while you’re driving.

Police said on their Facebook page, “You will see other drivers doing things that are illegal, inconsiderate, and even incomprehensible. Don’t respond personally. Most drivers are not thinking about their impact on you; they are just rushed, distracted or upset. Just try to remain calm and courteous behind the wheel and drive safely.”