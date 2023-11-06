LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that happened in broad daylight and escalated with multiple shots being fired at two different locations.

The rapid gunfire and wild chase happened between 11:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. Saturday morning and came dangerously close to innocent residents.

Painesville Township resident Terry Nelson was in his living room and described what he heard.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and I was in the house and said ‘gunshots,'” Nelson said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old Painesville Township resident was driving south on Chestnut Street near Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord Township when the suspect “fired multiple shots” at his car.

The suspect then “pursued” him into Painesville and Cherry Tree Lane. That’s when “the victim” said he pulled out his own weapon and fired “two shots” in self defense.

Neither of the drivers or any of the nearby residents were struck or wounded in the shootout.

“Thank God,” said Nelson. “The car was going this way and there’s houses on that side and I’m surprised somebody didn’t get injured. Everybody needs to calm down and take a breath. It’s crazy.”

Investigators quickly identified the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and home.

Detectives said the case is still under investigation, but charges are expected soon.