Road in Fairview Park closes for 250 days

FAIRVIEW PARK (WJW)-- Art Dodge lives at the very top of Mastick Road hill in Fairview Park.

“I really didn’t think about it until I had to move out of here this morning,” Dodge said.

The road closed on Monday for 250 days so that the bridge that carries the road up the side of the hill can be replaced.

“Now, I am going to have to go down Lorain and then down Wooster Hill Road and then through the park and then back up on the other side of this hill,” Dodge said.

Detour signs along Mastick and Valley Parkway are posted.

According to the city, the Mastic Road Bridge replacement is the first phase toward a pathway connection between city sidewalks and the Cleveland Metroparks. It's an inconvenience for a while, but Dodge said, in the long run, it’s worth it.

“It will be. If they fix it like they did the other side, going up the other side is really nice,” Dodge said.

In addition to the bridge replacement, Cuyahoga County Public Works will be adding a separate bicycle and pedestrian trail.