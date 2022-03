WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Warrensville Heights alerted residents to a road collapse Thursday morning.

South Miles Rd. is closed because of a collapse near Mill Creek, between Word Church at 18903 S. Miles Rd. and Nerone & Sons at 19501 S. Miles Rd.

Traffic is blocked in both directions.

North Miles Rd. can be used as an alternate.

There is no word on when the road might reopen.