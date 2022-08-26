CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are prepping for their last preseason game with a rare Saturday night kick-off against the Bears.

Anyone heading downtown should prepare for road closures and transportation changes.

Road closures

Road closures begin at approximately 5 p.m.

Vehicles commuting downtown are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway’s East Ninth Street, Lakeside Avenue/West Sixth Street and West Third Street

Road closures of East Ninth Street and West Third Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin approximately two hours prior to kickoff and end after the postgame.

Recommended entry points to downtown Cleveland are West 25th Street off eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side, and Superior Avenue off Interstate 90 west when approaching from the east side.

West Sixth Street will be closed as a part of rolling pregame road closures

Reaching the stadium

All vehicles will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street.

RTA travel

RTA service on the Waterfront Line remains suspended indefinitely due to safety concerns related to the Waterfront Line Bridge.

Fans riding the red, green or blue lines to Tower City are directed to walk north on West Third Street to FirstEnergy Stadium.

The game

Jacoby Brissett is making his delayed debut for the Browns. The veteran quarterback, who will start for Cleveland while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night’s exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears.

Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t know exactly how long Brissett and Cleveland’s other starters will play.

This will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Sept. 11 season opener at Carolina when Brissett will square off against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, named the Panthers’ starting QB.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m.