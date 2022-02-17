Road closures, parking restrictions during NBA All-Star Weekend

Related video: Preparations underway downtown for All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The city of Cleveland is gearing up for the NBA All-Star Game this weekend, bringing in fans from across the country for the big celebration.

With all of the celebrations going on, traffic could get messy in the city. If you need to drive through the city this weekend, here are some parking restrictions and road closures to keep in mind.

No parking between Friday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 21:

Prospect Ave between Ontario St and E. 22nd St

E. 9th St between Euclid Ave and Carnegie Ave

E. 18th St between Euclid Ave and Prospect Ave

E. 21st St between Euclid Ave and Prospect Ave

Normal parking restrictions within the Warehouse and Flats districts

Upcoming road closures (full):

E. 18th St. between Prospect Ave. and Carnegie Ave., from Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

East Mall Drive between Lakeside Ave. and St. Clair Ave., from Thursday, Feb. 17 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

West Mall Drive between St. Clair Ave. and Rockwell Ave., from Thursday, Feb. 17 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

Huron Road between Ontario St. and Prospect Ave., from Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

E. 4th St. between Huron Road and Prospect Ave, from Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

E. 6th St. between Huron Road and Larry Doby Way, from Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

Larry Doby Way between Ontario St. and E. 9th St., from Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

Bolivar Road at E. 9th St., from Friday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.

Upcoming road closures (partial):

E. 18th St. between Prospect Ave. and Carnegie Ave., from Wednesday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 p.m.

If you’re heading to All Star Weekend events, officials recommend you give yourself extra time. Keep in mind that parking lots and garages could become full from all of the event attendees and others downtown this weekend.