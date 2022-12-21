CLEVELAND (WJW) – East 140th Street south of Interstate 90 is currently closed after a car crashed into power poles Wednesday morning.

Three power poles are reportedly knocked down across E 140th St.

The Cleveland Division of Police has the roadway blocked from South Waterloo Road to Russo Road.

Due to poles down on E. 140 south of I-90. https://t.co/0RAUIhlV4G — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 21, 2022

Due to the crash, there is a power outage in the Collinwood community. Since the crash, about half of the customers impacted have restored power, according to a tweet from Cleveland Public Power.

Service to customers south of I-90 will be out as repairs are made, the tweet said.

