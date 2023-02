PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma Police and Parma Fire Departments are currently on scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash occurred in a residential area around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Deborah Drive and Hauserman Road.

The city is alerting people to avoid the area and said the roads are closed to traffic for the next couple hours.

WJW photo

No other information is being shared at this time. Look for this story to be updated as more is learned.