Road closed, residents without power after car crashes into pole in Bainbridge Township

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Some Bainbridge Township residents are without power Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

According to the Bainbridge Township Fire Department, the incident occurred on Haskins Road just south of Bainbridge Road.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

Firefighters say the road will be closed until power company crews can bring out another pole and make their repairs.

Some people will be without power for the time being. Authorities have not provided a timetable for the repairs or restoration of power.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

