COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A road is closed after another train derailment in Columbiana County.

According to police, the train derailed on Friend Street in Columbiana just before 11:45 a.m.

Police on scene say two Youngstown and Southeastern Railroad train cars went off the track, but all the cars were empty.

Employees stopped the train and unattached three cars at the Friend Street crossing.

Officials are working to bring equipment to get the cars off the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

East Friend Street is currently blocked and is expected to remain so until officials are finished removing the cars from the tracks.