CLEVELAND (WJW) — A portion of St. Clair Avenue was closed Wednesday morning after an overnight police chase ended in a fatal crash.

The East Cleveland pursuit ended when the vehicle hit a utility pole on St. Clair and East 17th St in Cleveland.

Reports say speeds reached 100 mph.

St. Clair was closed from East 13th Street to E17th Street while officials investigated.

The crash also left a utility pole is down on the sidewalk.

There is no word on what started the pursuit or if police made any arrests.