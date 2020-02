(CNN) -- Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Friday responded to bipartisan criticism of the Trump administration's plan to divert $3.83 billion in Pentagon funding to border wall construction as unconstitutional, saying the decision reflects the White House's prioritization of national security.

"I'd say this much: border security is national security and national security is our mission. I think many NATO allies understand that as well. The action we took is legal under the law. I think that should be no surprise and I'll just leave it at that for now," Esper said at a news conference in Munich, Germany.