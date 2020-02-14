Breaking News
Riverside High School hosts Valentine’s Day dance for students with special needs

PAINESVILLE (WJW) -- Riverside High School hosted a Valentine's Day dance on Friday for teens and adults with special needs.

“It is fun. I liked it, it's fun the dance is fun. I like my friends. I like happy songs," said Gabby, who attended the event.

Several businesses, restaurants and the DJ all donated their time to help make the dance possible. A gesture that meant the world to the staff, including Riverside teacher Elizabeth Sabbio. She said it truly is a wonderful experience.

“They don't have a lot of the social skills that their peers would at this age, but this is such a great opportunity. There's no judgement, there's kids that may have the same abilities or different from them, but they just get to interact and have a good time in their own way," said Sabbio.

