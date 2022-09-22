BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (WJW) – “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Riverdale” actor Ryan Grantham was sentenced to prison for murdering his own mother in 2020, according to reports.

Reports from TMZ say the 24-year-old actor was sentenced to life in prison in British Columbia, Canada Supreme Court on Wednesday.

According to CBC News, Grantham fatally shot his mom, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head while she was playing the piano in their townhouse on March 31, 2020, which he later confessed to over a GoPro video.

Prosecutors went on to say that, the next say, Grantham packed his car with guns, ammo and Molotov cocktails. Investigators learned he intended on heading to Ottawa in an attempt to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CBC reported.

According to CBC, Grantham turned himself in at the Vancouver Police Department.

Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder about six months ago.

He won’t be eligible for parole for 14 years.

Grantham played Jeffery Augustine on “Riverdale,” among other roles.