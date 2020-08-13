Rittman police searching for 31-year-old woman reported missing

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — Rittman police are currently looking for a 31-year-old woman who was reported missing.

According to the department, Kayla Cottrell was last seen on Sunday, August 9 and hasn’t been heard from since.

She reportedly left her home in a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with Ohio registration JAL3423.

Kayla is 5’5″ and weighs roughly 190 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Police believe she could possibly be in the Tuscarawas County area.

Anyone with information should call 330-287-5705 or email Officer Derek Miller at DerekMiller@Rittman.com.

