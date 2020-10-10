Rittman police: Body found wrapped in blanket on side of the road

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — A body was discovered rolled up in a blanket on the side of the road Saturday, Rittman police are reporting.

A person was out walking on Gish Road around 5 p.m. when they came upon the body, police said in a statement. Officers responded to the stretch of road between Sunset Drive and Eastern Road, where the male body was found.

The identity of the man who was found is not yet known, and officials are just beginning their investigation into the incident.

More details will be provided as they are learned.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the case reach out to 330-925-8040.

