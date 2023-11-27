Editor’s Note: The video above is about Yellow Trucking Co. bankruptcy.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rite Aid has announced another 32 stores that will be closing in a recent court filing, including five stores in Northeast Ohio.

The pharmacy announced it had filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, citing falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.

A court filing on Nov. 21 shows another five Ohio Rite Aid stores will be closing. Stores set to close include:

2975 West Market St. in Fairlawn

8085 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights

36212 Euclid Avenue in Willoughby

3010 Whipple Avenue in Canton

614 Bradshaw Avenue in East Liverpool

There are now 10 Rite Aid stores in total that are set to close in Ohio.