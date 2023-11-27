Editor’s Note: The video above is about Yellow Trucking Co. bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rite Aid has announced another 32 stores that will be closing in a recent court filing, including five stores in Northeast Ohio.
The pharmacy announced it had filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, citing falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.
A court filing on Nov. 21 shows another five Ohio Rite Aid stores will be closing. Stores set to close include:
- 2975 West Market St. in Fairlawn
- 8085 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights
- 36212 Euclid Avenue in Willoughby
- 3010 Whipple Avenue in Canton
- 614 Bradshaw Avenue in East Liverpool
There are now 10 Rite Aid stores in total that are set to close in Ohio.