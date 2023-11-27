Editor’s Note: The video above is about Yellow Trucking Co. bankruptcy.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rite Aid has announced another 32 stores that will be closing in a recent court filing, including five stores in Northeast Ohio.

The pharmacy announced it had filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, citing falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.

A court filing on Nov. 21 shows another five Ohio Rite Aid stores will be closing. Stores set to close include:

  • 2975 West Market St. in Fairlawn
  • 8085 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights
  • 36212 Euclid Avenue in Willoughby
  • 3010 Whipple Avenue in Canton
  • 614 Bradshaw Avenue in East Liverpool

There are now 10 Rite Aid stores in total that are set to close in Ohio.