Ringo Starr to throw ‘Big Birthday Show’ on YouTube with a little help from his friends

(WJW) — Ringo Starr is celebrating a milestone birthday this year with a little help from his friends.

Turning 80, the drummer is bringing a celebratory concert to YouTube on Tuesday, and everyone with an internet connection is invited.

Dubbed “Ringo’s Big Birthday Show,” the event is set to include the talents of Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Sheila E. and Ben Harper along with his own All-Star Band.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. and is free for all.

However, the former Beatle is collecting donations for the following organizations: MusiCares, the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation and WaterAid.

Find the live stream event right here.

McCartney and Walsh joined Starr on stage last year for his 79th birthday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ringo Starr reunites with Paul McCartney to perform Beatles classics

