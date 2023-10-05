***Related video above: Crowded skies: Military pilot’s first-hand UFO encounter***

(WJW) – Looking to make $1 million? All you have to do is capture proof that extraterrestrial life exists on your Ring camera.

Ring announced the contest on social media, stating its part of the home security company’s “million dollar search for extraterrestrials.”

In order to win the grand prize, you must provide unaltered scientific evidence of an extraterrestrial lifeform.

“Whether it’s a video of an extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard—submit your best footage!” Ring said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company says video submissions will be reviewed by an expert.

Ring camera owners who don’t find a real extraterrestrial can still participate, though. Everyone is welcome to submit videos in their best alien costumes, featuring homemade spacecraft for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

The competition goes through Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

You must be a U.S. citizen and 18 or older to enter. Learn more about contest rules right here.