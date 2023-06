CLEVELAND (WJW) — A spill of hazardous materials prompted closure of roads leading to major highways.

The city police and fire divisions on Thursday morning closed the intersection of East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue, as well as the entrance ramps for interstates 77, 90 and 490 and state Route 10, according to a city fire department tweet just before 11 a.m. that day.

(City of Cleveland)

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A worker was preparing to tow the truck just before noon Thursday.