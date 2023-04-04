AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say they have arrested a serial predator, who in his spare time, was a rideshare driver.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Mohamed Reeda, is accused of terrorizing at least eight women he targeted late at night.

Reeda is facing multiple counts of abduction and rape and is being held in the Summit County Jail on a $1 million bond.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old woman, shared her story with Fox 8 and told us she and a friend were walking home from a store in Akron when they noticed that they were being followed by a car.

Police said the man behind the wheel was Mohamed Reeda.

The victim says Reeda offered to give her and her friend a ride home and they initially declined, but eventually got into his car.

A short time later, they realized that Reef was not taking them home.

Instead, police say he took them to a wooded area, where he sexually assaulted them at knifepoint.

The victim told us, “It just makes me think like why, why would someone feel the need to do that. I wanted to throw up honestly, like I can’t believe that it happened to me.”

In March, an Akron police detective noticed a pattern in a series of kidnappings and rapes, where a man in a car was targeting women who were out late at night.

“The vehicle seemed to be the same, the description of the male seemed to be the same, all in the same location of the city,” said Akron police Captain Chris Brewer.

Police got a break in the case when a camera captured an image of the suspect’s car and it led them to Mohamed Reeda.

Detectives learned that Reeda was a rideshare driver and would apparently shut off his rideshare app and go “off the grid” when he was pursuing victims.

“Offering to give them a ride, you know ‘be safe,’ acting like a good Samaritan, when he’s actually the one out victimizing the women,” said Captain Brewer.

Police say they have linked Reeda to attacks on eight women.

He was arrested on March 30th.

The victim we spoke with on Tuesday told us, “It makes me sick that while he was still out here, he was doing it to other people, and not just me and my friend.”

Investigators contend that Mohamed Reeda carefully chose where he took the victims, picking isolated areas where he and his car would not be noticed at night.

“This is a very intimate crime, and you know the threat of bodily injury goes right along with it, and these generally are women that were out by themselves, they were already at risk,” said Captain Brewer.

Police are convinced there are other women who have been victimized by Reeda, and they are encouraging them to come forward and share their stories.

In response, the 22-year-old victim told us, “I would say, I know you’re scared but it would definitely help if you would talk about what happened. I don’t want this to happen to any other people.”