‘Ride of Silence’ honors those killed bicycling in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Over 50 cyclists rode into downtown Cleveland Wednesday night in a “Ride of Silence” to honor those who have been injured or killed bicycling in Northeast Ohio.

According to Jacob VanSickle with Bike Cleveland, the Ride of Silence is an annual event that usually includes a mass ride.

However, this year, due to the pandemic, cyclists rode solo or with their riding group to Public

Square for a special program aimed at raising awareness of cyclists on the road.

“What we need to change is building things like protected bike lanes and trail networks. Bike lanes in certain areas where traffic and speeding is an issue,” said VanSickle.

According to Bike Cleveland, in 2020 there was an increase in the number of crashes involving bikes despite a significant drop in the number of drivers on the road.

VanSickle says there were 55 deaths statewide last year, an 88 percent increase over 2019.