CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ricky Rubio era in Cleveland is over.
According to reports from ESPN, Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract buyout.
Rubio, 33, missed most of the past two seasons recovering from a torn ACL.
In August, Rubio announced he was putting his career on hold indefinitely to take care of his mental health.
“I decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. Today family makes more sense than ever. I ask to respect my privacy to be able to face these moments and to be able to give more information when the time is right,” Rubio shared at the time.
Rubio has $12.5 million left on his contract – with $6.1 million left on this year’s contact and $6.4 million for 2024-2025.
Rubio confirmed his retirement from the NBA Thursday.
There are no details on the deal at this time, but the move would free up a roster spot.
Rubio was the youngest player ever to play in the Spanish ACB League at the age of 14.
He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009.
He was traded to the Cavs in 2021.