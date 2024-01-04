CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ricky Rubio era in Cleveland is over.

According to reports from ESPN, Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract buyout.

The Ricky Rubio Era in Cleveland is over. https://t.co/tP8uftvTbb — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) January 4, 2024

Rubio, 33, missed most of the past two seasons recovering from a torn ACL.

In August, Rubio announced he was putting his career on hold indefinitely to take care of his mental health.

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers is seen during a game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

FILE – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio looks to move the ball around New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rubio announced on Saturday, Aug. 5, that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Ricky Rubio #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 08: Ricky Rubio #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against Caleb Martin #16 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter of the game at Miami-Dade Arena on March 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Ricky Rubio #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three point shot in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 24, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Ricky Rubio #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes the ball in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 24, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio looks to move the ball around New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Charlotte Hornets’ JT Thor (21) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio (13) during the first first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 13: Ricky Rubio #3 talks with Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 13, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio, left, dribbles around Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio, center, drives between Brooklyn Nets’ Jevon Carter, left, and James Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Spain’s Ricky Rubio, right, questions a call during a men’s basketball preliminary round game against Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“I decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. Today family makes more sense than ever. I ask to respect my privacy to be able to face these moments and to be able to give more information when the time is right,” Rubio shared at the time.

Rubio has $12.5 million left on his contract – with $6.1 million left on this year’s contact and $6.4 million for 2024-2025.

Rubio confirmed his retirement from the NBA Thursday.

There are no details on the deal at this time, but the move would free up a roster spot.

Rubio was the youngest player ever to play in the Spanish ACB League at the age of 14.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009.

He was traded to the Cavs in 2021.