RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A water main break is affecting neighborhoods around Richmond Heights.

FOX 8 crews saw water flooding Highland Rd and pouring into yards.

Many people in the area are without water.

Highland CLOSED Trebisky- Georgetown. Water main break. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 30, 2021

Others have very low water pressure.

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City Schools will be closed, as will Apples of Gold Enrichment Center and Julie Billiart School-Lyndhurst.

Highland Rd. will be closed for repairs from Trebisky to Georgetown.

There’s no word on how long the repairs will last.