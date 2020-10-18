Richmond Heights water main break closes part of Highland Road, police report

RICHMOND HEIGHTS (WJW) — The Richmond Heights Police Department is reporting that a large water main break has closed down a portion of Highland Road due to flooding.

On the department’s Facebook account, people were advised to use an alternative route for the stretch of Highland between Trebisky Road toward Hillcrest Drive.

Cleveland Water has reportedly been informed of the situation and is currently working to correct the issue.

Homes in the area are currently experiencing low water pressure and loss of water.

This story is ongoing and we will update more is learned.

