Richmond Heights police rescue dog that got wedged under a deck

Photo via Richmond Heights police department/Facebook

RICHMOND HEIGHTS (WJW) — A dog was rescued over the weekend, after getting stuck underneath a deck.

Richmond Heights police arrived at a private residence Saturday, after receiving a call that a Shih Tzu was wedged under the boards of a deck.

Sgt. Rick Olexa and Officer Ryan Pate pried apart one of the boards in order to reach the animal stuck below.

The dog appeared to be uninjured.

