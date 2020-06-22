Richmond Heights police rescue dog that got wedged under a deck

RICHMOND HEIGHTS (WJW) — A dog was rescued over the weekend, after getting stuck underneath a deck.
Richmond Heights police arrived at a private residence Saturday, after receiving a call that a Shih Tzu was wedged under the boards of a deck.
Sgt. Rick Olexa and Officer Ryan Pate pried apart one of the boards in order to reach the animal stuck below.
The dog appeared to be uninjured.
