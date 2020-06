RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Richmond Heights have issued an alert for a missing 20-year-old.

Ramone Thomas, Jr. has been missing since May 18.

He has a surgery scar on the left side of his head and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)486-1234.

Other missing persons cases here