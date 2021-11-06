Richmond Heights police investigate homicide, ask for public’s help

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Richmond Heights police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

After gun shots were reported late Friday night, police arrived at a parking lot at an apartment building on Loganberry Drive around 11:57 p.m.

Once on scene, police reportedly found an injured 23-year-old man and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out at 216-486-1234.