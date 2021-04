RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A Richmond Heights police officer is credited with saving an infant.

When Sgt. Greg Patterson arrived at a home on Friday, the baby boy was not breathing. Richmond Heights police said he took immediately action to help the baby start breathing again.

“This beautiful baby’s name is Jacoby and he is doing well,” police said. “The mom thanked everyone for their help, which included our Richmond Heights paramedics who transported Jacoby to the hospital.”