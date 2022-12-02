Measles, Women scratch the upper arm with one hand due to the numerous red pruritus., Measles is a disease that can spread easily.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier this week.

The department says the person was at Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while infectious, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone unvaccinated, who visited the Richland Mall during that time, should watch for these symptoms seven to 21 after possible contact with the virus:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Rash appearing 3-5 after initial symptoms

Call your health care provider if you have the above symptoms. Be sure to let them know that you have a potential measles exposure before going into their office.

The department says measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

One dose of MMR is 93% effective at preventing measles and two doses is 97% effective at preventing measles, according to Richland Public Health. The department offers measles vaccines for anyone one year and older. Call 419-774-4500 for questions.

