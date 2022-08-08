RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the area of SR-13 between Free Road and Noble Road around 6:20 a.m. after the driver of Buick LeSabre went over the center line and hit a Dodge Grand Caravan going southbound.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. Troopers identified the driver of the LeSabre as 33-year-old Charmeka Sherman of Sandusky and the driver of the Dodge as 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman.

No other details are being reported at this time and an investigation is underway.