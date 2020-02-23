Richland County shelter hopes to find hospice foster for dog dying of cancer

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Richland County Dog Warden’s Office and Shelter is hoping someone can help them care for a dog dying of cancer.

According to a Facebook post, Factor came to the shelter as a stray and was found to have a very large mass on his back, which turned out to be a tumor.

He has been given six months to live or less.

“We do not want this sweet boy to spend the rest of his life at the shelter and we are looking for someone that would be willing to be a hospice foster,” the staff wrote.

Those interested are asked to stop by the shelter at 810 North Home Road in Mansfield to meet Factor and fill out a foster application.