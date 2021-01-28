Richland County Dog Warden speaks out after puppy left in outdoor kennel overnight

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Richland County Dog Warden is speaking out after a four-month-old puppy was dropped off at the shelter’s outdoor kennels in frigid temperatures.

According to the shelter, the dog was left around 5 p.m. Wednesday by a woman driving a navy blue Ford Fusion. The puppy was in the kennel until around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the temperature outside dropped down to 32 degrees with wind gusts of 15 to 18 mph.

“While we understand that when someone finds a stray, they can’t always keep it or some people would prefer to dump their dogs here when we aren’t open, we ask that people kindly use some discretion, common sense and decency,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Our outdoor kennels are not designed to provide much shelter from the elements and we are lucky this puppy is not suffering any negative effects from the weather.”

The Richland County Dog Warden reminds citizens to keep dogs inside during poor weather.

“During this weather, please attempt to keep dogs, especially young, old, skinny, short-haired or flat-faced dogs, out of the elements until they can be safely brought into the shelter.“ –Richland County Dog Warden’s Office & Shelter

The shelter is currently in the process of getting dog houses to replace their outdoor kennels for situations like this.

Officials say they are also grateful towards citizens who have offered to help make their kennels more weatherproof.

“While we understand that there are some people who don’t have placement for a dog, we also have to make sure that we speak up for the dogs entrusted in our care,” the shelter added.