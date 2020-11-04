Richland County deputy pulls over 10-year-old behind wheel of family van

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Police officers often say there are no routine traffic stops. What appeared at first to be a drunk driver on the road in Mansfield early Tuesday morning turned out to be something quite different.

A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on state Route 430 at 1:15 a.m. when he spotted a minivan with no lights on, weaving across marked lines near state Route 39.

Deputy Eric Wendling’s body camera was rolling as he approached the minivan, and he is heard asking the driver, “How old are you?” When the driver responded, “10″ Wendling said, “Huh?”

The driver again stated that he was 10 and Deputy Wending asked, “What are you doing driving?”

It turns out the boy snuck out of his home and took his father’s minivan. The deputy tried to find out why the boy decided to leave home, but did not get a clear answer.

When the deputy asked, “Where are your parents?” the boy responded, “He’s sleeping.” Wendling then asked, “Does he know you have the car?” The boy responded, “No.” Wendling then asked did, “You think it was a good idea?” The boy responded, “No.”

The boy was taken home and released into the custody of his father, who was shocked to learn that the 10-year-old had taken the minivan in the middle of the night. The boy was issued a citation for not having an operator’s license, driving without lights and across marked lanes. He was issued a summons into juvenile court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and being unruly.

He was seemingly unaware that he was endangering himself and other drivers on the road, and deputies are hoping his brush with the law will provide a powerful lesson.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: