Richland County authorities seize $12,000 worth of meth

SHELBY, Ohio (WJW)– A drug task force arrested two women and seized more than 9 ounces of methamphetamine during a bust in Richland County on Thursday.

The METRICH Enforcement Unit, with the help of the sheriff’s office, searched at house on Holtz Road in Shelby in hopes of stopping the flow of meth from the residence, investigators said in a news release.

Detectives found meth with an estimated street value of $12,000, along with one rifle, one shotgun and other drug-related paraphernalia, according to METRICH.

Christina Constance, 45, was arrested on charges of manufacturing and tracking of methamphetamine. Shelby Knudson, 23, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken to the Richland County Jail.

Lt. Jason Bammann thanked members of the community who called in the tips, which assisted detectives in this investigation.

METRICH is a task force designed to crack down on illegal drugs and weapons in north central Ohio. Participating authorities include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mansfield police and Shelby police. Residents can report suspected drug activity by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines