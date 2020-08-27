Richfield officer suspended after second arrest for OVI

(Watch our coverage of Officer John Hetzel’s arrest in 2018 in the video player above)

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– A Richfield officer was suspended after being arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence, the police department said on Thursday.

Richfield police found John Hetzel, who was off duty, asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running in the parking lot of a business Wednesday night, according to the department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to assist. Troopers said he refused to take a blood-alcohol test and a loaded gun was found in his car.

The patrol also arrested Hetzel in 2018. He was allegedly weaving through traffic and his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit. Hetzel received departmental discipline and signed a “last chance agreement” following his conviction.

A drug and alcohol-certified medical expert approved Hetzel as fit for duty, the department said.

Richfield police said Hetzel’s future with the department will be determined by an administrative review.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: