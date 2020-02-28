Richfield officer helps family change flat tire in rain

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A Richfield police officer is receiving praise on social media after helping a family who got a flat tire and was stranded.

According to Richfield police, Officer Thomas “Bart” Randolph II was assisting a family who was stranded on I-77 South following the Cleveland Cavaliers game Tuesday night.

Gabrielle Hicks, who was in the car with her dad and brothers, says they got a flat tire near Richfield and were forced to pull over. She says it was late, raining and pitch black outside.

Courtesy: Richfield Police Department

Hicks says that’s when Officer Randolph pulled up, set out flares, offered to take them to a place for shelter and said he would come back to check on them in a half-hour.

When he came back, Officer Randolph got on his knees and helped Hicks’ dad put on the spare tire. Then, after the tire was on, the officer waited behind the family until they safely returned to the roadway.

“Officer Bart while working a traffic safety program that includes focus on traffic safety priority areas such as restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers; also took the time to assist stranded motorists at the time of their greatest need,” Chief Swanson said in a press release commending the officer.

Richfield police say that since they shared this story on Facebook, they have received multiple shares, likes and positive comments supporting Officer Randolph. One comment even said #BeAnOfficerBart.