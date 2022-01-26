Richfield nursing home resident found dead in the snow

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner tells FOX 8 a nursing home resident was found dead outside the facility lying in the snow Tuesday.

The medical examiner was called to The Renaissance of Richfield.

The facility is located at 3975 Everett Rd. in Richfield.

Gary Guenther from the medical examiner’s office tells FOX 8 nursing home staff found the woman around 5:45 a.m.

The medical examiner identified her as 75-year-old Peggy Jirousek.

The medical examiner is investigating the case as a possible hypothermia death.

FOX 8 Weather reports temperatures were in the 20s Monday night and Tuesday morning.

FOX 8 has calls into the facility and is checking the state records for any history of complaints and violations.

According to the facility’s website, The Renaissance is locally owned and operated by Jill and Jeff Risner.

