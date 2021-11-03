Watch Live: Ribbon cutting for Cleveland’s new Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND (WJW)- State and local officials are cutting the ribbon on the new Opportunity Corridor on Cleveland’s east side at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was originally slated to attend, but canceled appearances after an exposure to COVID-19.

The Opportunity Corridor runs from East 55th Street at Interstate 490 to East 105th Street in University Circle. It’s intended to not only improve transportation, but promote economic development in the area. The corridor is reportedly set to open next week.

The project was managed by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the city of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership Office and the Opportunity Corridor Partnership Office.