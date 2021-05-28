Rib cook-off in Berea kicks off summer; masks not required for those fully vaccinated

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Rain didn’t dampen the smokers at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to start the holiday weekend.

The summer smell of ribs will fill the air at the fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. until 11p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The cook-off says you are not required to wear a mask to this weekend’s festival, specifically if you have had your full vaccination, which is in-line with CDC and mandates recently released by the State of Ohio.

Earlier today, FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton made a stop and sampled some award winning ribs, shown in the video above.

The Foogazies are expected to take the stage at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by Tiny Hands Band at 4:30 p.m. and Revolution Pie at 7:30 p.m.