RFK killer seeks release

This image dated Aug. 25, 2021, and provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan Sirhan. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is not opposing the release of Sirhan Sirhan, who is now 77 and faces his 16th parole hearing on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, for fatally shooting Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. His defense attorney says he should be let go because of his age and his not a danger to society. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

And for the first time, no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars.

Prosecutors won’t appear at the hearing Friday in San Diego because of a policy instituted when Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón took office last year.

Gascón says the decision to release Sirhan should be left with the parole board, which can evaluate if he is rehabilitated.

Sirhan’s attorney, Angela Berry, says he no longer poses a safety risk.

At his last hearing in 2016, the board said Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime.

Robert F. Kenny was shot at a hotel in Los Angeles at age 42 after being declared the winner in the South Dakota and California 1968 presidential primaries.

He was pronounced dead hours later.