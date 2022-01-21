Reward offered to help find suspect accused of killing McDonald’s worker

***The video above is from a previous report***

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for the man accused of killing a 24-year-old McDonald’s worker in Sheffield Village earlier this month.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of James Kimbrough.

Police told FOX 8 they were called just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 after someone in a black Impala fired shots at a person in a white SUV in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on Detroit and Abbe.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found McDonald’s employees trying to help the woman who was shot.

The victim died from her injuries.

A car next to the victim’s vehicle was also struck by bullets, but no one was inside.

Kimbrough, who is wanted for homicide in the shooting, is a suspect in at least two other recent shootings in the Lorain area, authorities said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the NOVFTF tip line at 1-866-4WANTED.