Reward offered to help find fugitive wanted for robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive John Vaughan.

Vaughan, 46, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service, the Akron Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies for robbery, parole violations, and other crimes. Authorities say during his latest crime, Vaughan stole a large amount of merchandise from the Speedway gas station in the 200 block of East Market St. in Akron.

When the manager attempted to recover the items, police say Vaughan grabbed the victim’s arm and dragged them as he drove off. The victim’s shoulder and arm were injured in the incident.

Vaughan is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 250 lbs. He is believed to be in the Akron area.

Anyone with information concerning John Vaughan can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).